Inslee to give update on in-person learning at Tuesday news briefing

Gov. Jay Inslee will give an update on in-person learning and school testing programs at a press conference Tuesday afternoon.

The governor will be joined by a deputy secretary from the state Department of Health, the Enumclaw School District superintendent and a project manager at the Health Commons Project. You can watch the 2:30 p.m. news conference live in the player above.

Inslee's office has not released specifics, but the news briefing comes a few days after the CDC provided a roadmap for reopening schools in the middle of a pandemic, emphasizing mask-wearing and social distancing and saying vaccination of teachers is important but not a prerequisite for reopening.

The governor made those same assertions weeks before the CDC's update was released, despite a push from the state's teachers union to move teachers up on the vaccine priority list.

"I just do not believe that a 25-year-old teacher thinks they should get in line ahead of their 80-year-old grandparents, fundamentally don’t believe that," Inslee said in late January.

The CDC report says there is strong evidence now that in-person schooling can be done safely, especially at lower grade levels, and the guidance is targeted at schools that teach kindergarten up to 12th grade.

Some school districts in Washingon state have resumed some form of hybrid in-person learning for special needs and the youngest of students, though older kids are largely learning at home.

Meanwhile, state Superintendent of Public Instruction is working with Kaiser Permanente to roll out a vaccination program for teachers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.