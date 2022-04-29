Inslee to appeal 2 COVID restrictions relating to in-person DOL services, public meetings

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has announced he will repeal two pandemic restrictions relating to in-person driver's license services and public meetings.

During the pandemic, Inslee used his emergency powers to suspend in-person driver's licensing examinations and in-person renewal of licenses or identification cards.

Starting June 1, the Department of Licensing will be able to provide its usual full-range of services at its 56 offices statewide. Some may be offering those services now.

Make sure you check with your location before heading out. Find your nearest location here.

You can still file for multiple services with the DOL online.

Inslee will also be repealing the proclamation that banned in-person attendance at public meetings and banned in-person transactions for public records requests.

Public agencies and governments will be able to hold full in-person meetings starting June 1. Again, some agencies around the state may already be allowing full in-person attendance instead of virtual.

"Most COVID-19-related barriers that required issuance of these orders have largely receded, impacted agencies and governing bodies may need notice and time to adjust to pre-COVID-19 procedures," Inslee's office said in a statement.