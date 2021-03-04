Inslee announces start of new vaccine tier, allowing new groups to be eligible for vaccination

Gov. Jay Inslee is expected to announce that the state can move into Phase 1B, Tier 2 of vaccinations, allowing for a new group to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Phase 1B Tier 2 is expected to start on March 22, given the state's current trajectory for vaccine availability.

This phase of vaccinations will include critical workers who work in certain congregate settings.

This includes workers in agriculture, food processing, grocery stores, public transit, firefighters, law enforcement, as well as workers in corrections, prisons, jails and detention centers.

People over the age of 16 who are pregnant or who have a disability that puts them at high-risk will be eligible in this phase.

If supply continues to remain steady or increase, the state hopes to get into Phase 1B, Tier 3 of vaccinations by mid-April.

By April 12, people who are 50 or older with two or more comorbidities will be eligible for the vaccine.

Two weeks later, on April 26, people who are 16 or older and have two or more comorbidities will be eligible.

Comorbidities are certain underlying medical conditions, like heart disease, cancer or diabetes, which could make someone more vulnerable to severe complications from COVID-19, the state describes.

You can track your vaccination phase here.