Inslee signs bill extending 'to go' liquor sales through 2023 in Washington

Bars and restaurants will be able to continue serving "to go" cocktails and other alcoholic beverages for pickup through at least 2023 in Washington state.

Last May, Washington state loosened the laws around alcohol so that businesses could continue serving customers while dining was prohibited at restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Under House Bill 1480 passed by the Washington Legislature last month and signed by Gov. Jay Inslee on April 14, certain businesses with a liquor license can continue to sell alcohol for curbside pickup or takeout through July 1, 2023.

Spirits, beer, and wine restaurant licensees are allowed to continue selling premixed cocktails and cocktail kits for pickup and delivery. Breweries and beer and wine specialty shops can also sell prefilled growlers.

You can find more information at the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board website.

