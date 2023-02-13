Inslee promises new action on WSDOT right-of way camps around freeways in Seattle

Flames exploded from a homeless encampment along I-5 near the International District last week. Wednesday's fire may have been sparked by propane tanks found at the scene, but that wasn't all that first responders found.

After the smoke cleared, police say they recovered guns, drugs, and cash that campers left behind.

Gov. Jay Inslee says this right-of-way camp and one under the Ship Canal Bridge have become such a danger to the community that state agencies will be taking action to close both locations permanently.

"We have plans to move almost 200 people in the next couple of months out of those encampments. And now we have places where we know they’re going to go," Inslee told FOX 13 News.

Where they are going is into permanent housing as required by the state's housing first policy, instead of being given a temporary bed at a homeless shelter.

Inslee admits it takes longer this way, but he says the people being relocated are more likely to end up staying sheltered.

He says so far the state has cleared 17 right-of-way camps under the state's safety initiative announced last year. But that's less than 1% of the more than 2,000 camps on WSDOT land counted in the department's last survey.

In the meantime, WSDOT, the Washington State Patrol and local law enforcement are working on new security measures, especially for the Ship Canal Bridge right-of-way.

"You are going to see some short term help to secure these sites to reduce the neighbors’ concerns about it, with lights and fences possibly, Inslee said. "Certainly, we’re going to have more police presence there."

Inslee says his office is also in talks with Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell's office about hardening these right-of-ways once the sweeps have been completed. That could include permanent fencing, bright lights and boulders to keep campers from returning.

Boulders have already been put down at past camps along I-5 at Lilly Rod. in Olympia, and along SR 285 in Wenatchee.