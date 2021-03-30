Inslee makes big push for new climate legislation from Skagit County

Governor Jay Inslee was in Skagit County on Tuesday to talk about some of the biggest challenges facing our state, namely climate change.

"We are here today to call the Washington State Legislature to action to stop climate change, to attack carbon pollution and to give Washingtonians what they deserve, which is clean air," said Inslee.

Inslee made this call to action from Seafarers Memorial Park in Anacortes, pointing out the beautiful blue waters that are being threatened.

He also mentioned the wildlife that is being impacted, the forests being burned down, and the children who are breathing smoke in from the forest fires, which is leading to an epidemic of asthma.

Inslee is supporting two bills: House Bill 1091 and Senate Bill 5126. HB 1091 establishes a clean fuel standard that aims at reducing transportation emissions.

SB 5126 is the Climate Commitment Act, which Inslee said is a cap and invest program which will reduce emissions while making progress on new infrastructure that will produce and use energy cleaner and more efficiently.

"We know that COVID is not the only crisis we have today. We have a climate crisis today, and as we are defeating COVID today and it’s through science and confidence and action, we have to take similar action against the climate crisis," said Inslee.

Inslee also toured the Skagit Valley Marine Technology Center, which is home to the college’s marine maintenance program.

He also toured the classrooms of Centennial Elementary School in Mount Vernon and held a roundtable discussion with educators.

"We now can give our children an in classroom experience. This is happening all across the State of Washington. People working really hard to make it work. There’s a lot of logistical challenges they’re working through, but they’re working through them. They’re making it work," said Inslee.

