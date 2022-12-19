Gov. Inslee, AG Ferguson to announce plan to reduce gun violence

Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson will be announcing their plan to stop the growing amount of gun violence in the state.

On Monday, they plan to announce a group of bills for the upcoming legislative session to reduce gun violence.

Legislators, community organizations, gun violence prevention advocates and victims of gun violence will join Inslee and Ferguson at Monday's event.

The following is a list of people who are scheduled to speak:

Ingraham High School student Sofie Blazejova

Keanna Pickett, spouse of D’Vonne Pickett Jr., killed in Seattle in October.

Sen. Jamie Pedersen, 43rd Legislative District

Sen. Patty Kuderer, 48th Legislative District

Rep. David Hackney, 11th Legislative District

Rep. Strom Peterson, 21st Legislative District

Rep. Liz Berry, 36th Legislative District

Renee Hopkins, Executive Director for Alliance for Gun Responsibility

Watch Monday's news conference in the player above.