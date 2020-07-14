Inslee extends pause on reopening Washington to July 28

article

On Tuesday, Gov. Jay Inslee announced the pause on reopening the state has been extended to at least July 28th.

Inslee said in an press conference on Tuesday the extension comes as the rise in coronavirus cases continue to rise in the state.

The pause in advancing Phases of the Safe Start Plan comes after the governor haulted state counties moving forward in late June.

According to a Yakima Health District survey, 95% of people are wearing face coverings in Yakima County.

Gov. Jay Inslee and Secretary of Health John Wiesman announced June 27 that the Washington State Department of Health halting all state counties from moving into the Safe Start Plan Phase 4.

In a statement from the governor's office, it stated this 'pause' on counties progressing in the reopening state phases is due to the continued rise of reported cases and spread of the coronavirus.

Moving into Phase 4 would consist of hardly any or no restrictions for counties, which stated in the release, would be "impossible at this time."

Data collected from the Department of Health as of July 12 shows 41,757 confirmed virus cases statewide. King County has just over 12,000 confirmed cases (624 deaths), Yakima County with over 8,300 confirmed positive cases (180 deaths), Snohomish County with just over 4,000 confirmed cases (176 deaths), and Pierce County with 3,200 positive cases (110 deaths). Over 708,000 tests have been administered in the state with about a 6% positive test rate.