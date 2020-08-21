Inslee eases restrictions on bowling alleys, museums as state sees slowdown in Covid cases

Gov. Jay Inslee is easing restrictions on bowling alleys and museums as the state sees a slowdown in coronavirus cases.

Inslee made the announcement at a press conference Thursday as the state reported 69,389 Covid-19 cases and 1,837 deaths statewide. The state Department of Health's website shows that the epidemiologic curve - the metric used to determine reopening - has been steadily declining since early August.

“We have worked with stakeholders for weeks and sometimes months to arrive at these guidelines. We continue to balance the need for activities that contribute to physical, mental, and emotional well-being with the steps needed to control the virus. Our ability to reopen depends on every Washingtonian doing their part to ensure fewer, shorter and safer interactions," Inslee said.

Museums can open under Phase 2 of the Safe Start plan to reopen the economy under the following guidelines:

25 percent capacity

Visitors must wear face coverings

No hands-on exhibits

Must provide hand sanitizer

Read the full guidance on museums from the governor's office here.

Bowling alleys are able to reopen under Phase 2 under the following restrictions:

Only league play and practice are allowed.

Lanes must be staggered to maintain social distance.

Each lane can only have two bowlers.

Sharing of equipment is not allowed.

Balls and shoes must be sanitized after each use.

Read more about rules on bowling alleys here.

Inslee also announced new guidelines for agritourism businesses reopening under Phase 2, including you-pick and tree farms. You can read more about those guidelines here.