Inslee eases COVID-19 restrictions on restaurants, theaters in Washington

Gov. Jay Inslee on Tuesday didn’t move any counties forward or backward in his four-phase COVID-19 reopening plan, but he did say more activities would be allowed throughout the state.

At a news conference, the Democratic governor said restaurants in second- or third-phase counties can now serve alcohol up to 11 p.m. and increase their table size to six in the second phase, and to eight in the third phase.

Also, for second-phase counties, movie theaters will be able to operate at 25% capacity, and in the third phase, at 50% capacity. Facial coverings and 6 feet of distance between households will be required.

Wedding receptions would also be able to have 50 guests in phase 3 counties, up from the curren 30. And the governor’s office will provide further guidance on relaxing rules for things like bicyle tours, biathlons, marathons and other competitions.

The governor’s phased reopening plan allows counties to request permission from state health officials to advance to more reopened stages according to public-health metrics around the virus.

See more details below:

Libraries

These guidelines will align regulations with that of museums, allowing some indoor activity in Phase 2 at 25% capacity.

Youth/Adult Sports

These guidelines will align school related and non-school related sports guidance. Tournaments and crowds are prohibited in counties that aren’t in the low-risk category, but these guidelines will allow more school and non-school sports, both indoor and outdoor, according to a combination of local metrics. These metrics are aligned with state metrics for school opening recommendations. It also provides specific protocols for transportation, group size and facial coverings.

Movie Theaters

These guidelines will allow for occupancy in Phase 2 at 25% and 50% in Phase 3. Theater attendees will be required to maintain a 6 feet social distance between households and to wear facial coverings at all times when not eating and drinking.

Restaurants

These guidelines will move alcohol cutoff from 10 PM to 11 PM for Phases 2 and 3, as well as eliminates the indoor household member restriction for indoor dining. Additionally, the guidelines will allow for the increase of table size to six in Phase 2 and eight in Phase 3.

Wedding Receptions

These guidelines will increase the total number of wedding reception attendees to 50 in Phase 3.

Retail Events (craft sales shows, etc.)

These guidelines will expand the miscellaneous venues guidance to allow outdoor retail event shows in Phase 3 only, capping attendance to 200 people.

Real Estate

These guidelines will allow for open houses, but limit attendance by the counties' gathering size limit in accordance to their Phase.

Outdoor recreation (running/bicycling/etc.)

These guidelines will provide protocols for Phases 2 and 3 for races, bicycle tours and rides, runs, cross country skiing races, biathlons, canoe and kayak races, marathons, cross country running competitions, triathlons, and multi-sport competitions with more than 12 participants.

Water Recreation Facilities

This guidance updates the current guidance for water recreational activities and facilities in Modified Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3 counties.

Meanwhile, a COVID-19 outbreak in the University of Washington’s Greek community has increased to over 175 cases since last week.

University spokesman Victor Balta said on the school’s website as of Tuesday morning there were 177 confirmed COVID-19 cases in students among 14 fraternities and sororities.

University officials have urged students to isolate if they have tested positive or are experiencing symptoms. Students who had close contact with infected peers have been encouraged to get tested.

Seattle and King County Public Health Department’s Dr. Jeff Duchin said the outbreak has shown the difficulty of returning to campus during the pandemic.

It is unclear if anyone has been hospitalized or has experienced severe symptoms.

Health officials have urged people for months to take precautions against the coronavirus, including wearing masks and social distancing. Officials have also warned people to continue to be vigilant as cooler weather will likely mean more time indoors, which could further facilitate the spread of the virus.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.