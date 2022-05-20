Inslee drops COVID-19 vaccine requirement for outdoor contractors, volunteers, wildland firefighters

Washington Governor Jay Inslee on Friday dropped the vaccine requirement for outdoor contractors and volunteers - just ahead of wildfire season.

Inslee said workers who perform exterior maintenance, landscape contractors, those working outdoor constructions sites, and contractors who fight wildfires are no longer required to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The vaccine requirement remains in place for workers who perform health-related services outdoors, including EMTs and first responders.

COVID-19 infections surging in some Washington counties

Clallam and San Juan counties have been rated 'high risk' for contracting COVID-19 by the Centers for Disease Control. King, Snohomish and Jefferson counties have moved into the 'medium risk' category.

San Juan County just moved to ‘high risk’ with 444 cases per 100,000, and Clallam County is considered high risk with its hospitalization rates. Jefferson County is considered medium risk because of its hospitalization rate.

King and Snohomish counties moved to ‘medium risk’ after crossing the threshold of 200 cases per 100,000 people. King County has a seven-day average of 200 cases per 100,000, and Snohomish County is averaging 218.