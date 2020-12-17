Inslee: CDC to cut 40 percent of Washington's vaccine allocation next week

The CDC is cutting Washington's coronavirus vaccine allocation by 40 percent next week, and other states are seeing similar cuts, according to Gov. Jay Inslee.

Inslee called the news "disruptive and frustrating" in a tweet posted Thursday morning.

"We need accurate, predictable numbers to plan and ensure on-the-ground success. No explanation was given," the governor said.

According to the governor's office, this does not impact the first 62,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine arriving in Washington this week.

The state was expecting an additional 74,100 doses next week, according to the Department of Health. Inslee's office could not say yet how many fewer doses the state will receive, but If cut by 40%, that brings it down to 44,460 expected doses, delaying vaccinations for nearly 30,000 people.

"We are concerned this will slow vaccination at long-term care facilities and our ability to protect those who are most vulnerable. However, it does not change our commitment to getting all doses we are allocated out to healthcare providers and into the arms of Washingtonians," the governor's office said in a prepared statement.

There are about 500,000 people in Washington eligible for the vaccine in the initial phase, authorities say. The state’s population is approximately 7.5 million.

This is a developing story. The Associated Press contributed to this report.