Innovative community leaders and businesses credited for sustaining Pierce County's economy amid COVID-19

Pierce County Executive Bruce Dammeier credits community leaders and organizations for helping to save the local economy in 2020. During his State of the County address, Wednesday, Dammeier discussed the challenges and the triumphs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

"What was really important, the most critical things, I think, in the face of that was people who stepped up—leaders who stepped up and organizations that were innovative and adaptable," said Dammeier.

One of several success stories the county executive highlighted was Farm 12 in Puyallup. The restaurant opened in November of 2019, only a few months before the statewide shutdowns. As if juggling a new business wasn’t challenging enough, founder and executive director Krista Linden said coming up with a pandemic plan was added to her plate.

"I needed to be strong for our team and I needed to provide stability for them. And so we just made the decision right away that we were not going to lay anybody off," said Linden.

Tough decisions she made with her team lead to ideas that kept Farm 12 afloat this past year. Linden said support from Pierce County Government was critical to small businesses like hers. She said initiatives like the county’s Restaurant Rally was helpful in bringing new attention to her new business during the pandemic.

"I just felt like as a business owner and leader, I felt very supported by Pierce County," said Linden. "I was very appreciative for how Pierce County rallied around businesses during this time."

Linden said adapting throughout the pandemic was ultimately the only choice because several people relied on it. The restaurant was created through her non-profit called Step By Step, which supports low-income, parenting, and pregnant women in Pierce, King, and Snohomish County. Farm 12 helps empower and employ mothers so they have the ability to financially support their children, especially during the trying times.

"It was scary for all of us, but we banded together and we have pivoted in unbelievable, unimaginable ways to get through COVID," said Linden.

Getting through COVID-19 is why Farm 12 customers said they have to continue supporting small businesses in Pierce County.

"Obviously you want to support small business. These are people trying to make their money and their livelihood. And so you don’t want that to be such a huge impact on people," said customer Demarie McCurdy.

Pierce County is ready to distribute more funds to support the community through the American Rescue Plan Act. On Wednesday, the county announced it will receive about $88 million within the next 60 days. Officials said there is no deadline to spend the money like previous funds, therefore they will have more time to make, "thoughtful, lasting investments."

Over the next few weeks, the county will begin working with city leaders and community partners on a plan to distribute the funds.