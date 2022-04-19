Inmate dies minutes after being locked in his cell, King County investigating

article

An inmate from the King County Correctional Facility died Tuesday, found unresponsive minutes after being locked in his cell, authorities say.

According to a press release from the Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention, Seattle police booked the 63-year-old man into jail at 3:12 a.m. Tuesday morning. Minutes after being placed in a holding cell, corrections officers noticed he had become unresponsive.

Medical staff began treating him, and immediately took him to Harborview Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office will conduct a review to determine the cause and manner of death.

This inmate death follows a similar incident that happened less than a month ago at the King County Correctional Facility, where a 53-year-old man was found dead in his jail cell.

At this point, there is no evidence that these two inmate deaths are related.

The Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention will work with Public Health – Seattle and King County to conduct an internal investigation, which is standard protocol following a jail-related death.

RELATED: King County to pay $3M to settle lawsuit over jail beating

RELATED: King County jails consider releasing non-violent suspects due to staffing shortages, 'inhumane conditions'

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android. And sign up for BREAKING NEWS emails delivered straight to your inbox.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram