Inmate dies at hospital 5 days after being transferred from King County Jail

Authorities are investigating after an inmate from the King County Correctional facility died five days after being taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, July 28 at around 1:45 p.m., corrections and medical staff responded to an emergency involving an inmate. Staff members provided first aid until an ambulance arrived to take the 59-year-old to Harborview Medical Center.

Authorities say five days after being treated in the hospital, the man died.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has not yet released information determining the cause and manner of his death.

The Department of Adult and Juvenile Detention will work with Public Health – Seattle and King County to conduct an internal investigation, which is standard protocol following a jail-related death.

The Seattle Police Department will also conduct their own independent investigation.

Further information is limited at this time, details will be provided as soon as they become available.

RELATED: Inmate dies minutes after being locked King County Jail cell, 5th jail death this year

RELATED: Inmate found dead in cell, King County investigating

This is a developing story.