Injured snowboarder rescued by helicopter near Snoqualmie Pass

King County rescue crews airlifted an injured snowboarder to safety near Snoqualmie Pass on Friday.

Friday afternoon, KCSO deputy rescue specialists were called to Cache Couloir, part of Snoqualmie’s backcountry skiing.

Video recorded by Sheriff’s Office Air Support shows rescuers rappel down from a helicopter, Guardian-2, and make their way to a group of skiers down by Snow Lake. They hoisted the injured boarder onto a stretcher, then airlifted him back into the helicopter.

The man was flown to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.