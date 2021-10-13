Injured hiker rescued from Victor Falls Park

article

Bonney Lake first responders rescued a hiker who fell at Victor Falls Park and was stranded for a day.

Several agencies pulled up to the Victor Falls Park trailhead Wednesday morning to find a hiker. Bonney Lake Police say a woman was navigating the park and fell near the falls on Tuesday, injured to the point where she could not hike back out.

Crews went down and got her onto a stretcher, carrying her back to the ambulance for treatment.

