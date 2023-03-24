Infant grazed by bullet in Lakewood; suspect at-large

article

Multiple police and fire crews were called to a Lakewood neighborhood to respond to calls for a shooting that injured a child.

Crews began arriving in the 8900 block of Gravelly Lake Drive around 6 p.m. on Friday for the shooting call.

Witnesses told FOX 13 that they first heard gunshots around 5:38 p.m. before their building's fire alarm went off.

An infant was apparently hit in the shooting.

"There was an infant transported from here. We have learned that the infant sustained what appears to just be a graze to the tricep area, and a little bit of glass fragment in the scalp area," said Sgt. Charles Porche with the Lakewood Police Department.

The child was taken to Mary Bridge Children's Hospital.

Lakewood police tweeted that the injury was minor.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting or if the suspect knew the victim.

Police have not released any suspect information.

This is a developing story.

FOX 13 will have updates as they become available.