Infant in King County infected with monkeypox

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
King County infant infected with monkeypox

The monkeypox outbreak is increasing in King County and officials say one of the cases involves an infant.

KING COUNTY, Wash. - Health officials said an infant in King County was hospitalized after testing positive for monkeypox. 

On Wednesday, officials said the child was likely exposed to the monkeypox virus (MPV) through an infected family member, and did not get infected from school, childcare or other public settings. 

The infant is stable and receiving treatment. 

As of Wednesday, there are 310 cases of monkeypox in the county. This is an increase from 38 in mid-July. 

According to officials,  three people diagnosed with MPV were identified as cis-gender females including an individual who may have been exposed to infection through sexual activity.

Investigation of these cases remains ongoing.

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has MPV, including having direct contact with a rash or lesions of someone with MPV, is at risk of becoming infected. 


 