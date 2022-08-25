Infant in King County infected with monkeypox

Health officials said an infant in King County was hospitalized after testing positive for monkeypox.

On Wednesday, officials said the child was likely exposed to the monkeypox virus (MPV) through an infected family member, and did not get infected from school, childcare or other public settings.

The infant is stable and receiving treatment.

As of Wednesday, there are 310 cases of monkeypox in the county. This is an increase from 38 in mid-July.

According to officials, three people diagnosed with MPV were identified as cis-gender females including an individual who may have been exposed to infection through sexual activity.

Investigation of these cases remains ongoing.

Anyone who has been in close contact with someone who has MPV, including having direct contact with a rash or lesions of someone with MPV, is at risk of becoming infected.



