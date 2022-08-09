Incumbent GOP Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler concedes to Trump-endorsed challenger Joe Kent

Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, the Republican representing the 3rd Congressional District, has conceded to Joe Kent, a Republican challenger backed by former president Donald Trump.

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez had already advanced to the November ballot since she was the top vote-getter after the Aug. 2 primary.

Under the state’s primary system, all candidates run on the same ballot, and the top two vote-getters advance to the November election, regardless of party.

In early returns, Herrera Beutler and Kent were too close to call the race. Herrera Beutler, who had about 24% on Election Night, dropped to just over 22% by Monday, and was trailing Kent – a former Green Beret endorsed by Trump who surged in late returns and had nearly 23% of the vote— by 960 votes.

In a statement, Herrera Beutler said:

"Thank you, Southwest Washington, for entrusting me six times with the privilege of representing you in Congress. Ever since I was first elected to this seat I have done my very best to serve my home region and our country. Though my campaign came up short this time, I’m proud of all we’ve accomplished together for the place where I was raised and still call home."

Herrera Beutler has represented the 3rd Congressional District since 2011.

Of the 10 House Republicans who voted for Trump’s impeachment, four opted not to run for reelection. Washington Republican Representatives Herrera Beutler and Dan Newhouse both decided to run. Newhouse survived the primary and will advance to the ballots in November.

In her statement, Herrera Beutler did not mention Kent by name, but alluded to her voting to impeach former President Trump.

"I’m proud that I always told the truth, stuck to my principles, and did what I knew to be best for our country."

Washington's 3rd District includes Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Cowlitz, Clark, Skamania and Klickitat Counties, as well as a small sliver of southern Thurston County.

Herrera Beutler's term will end on Jan. 3.

"I’m incredibly grateful to you for this opportunity, and to my husband Dan for being a rock to me and our family through it all. Serving you in the United States Congress these past twelve years has been the honor of my lifetime," she said in a statement.