Seattle Public Schools pushes back in-person learning for preschool, special education students

Many families in the largest school district in the state are learning that their kids will no longer be able to return to school this week. The return date for special education and preschool students in the Seattle Public Schools district has once again been pushed back. This time by 20 days.

But the district says things are looking up, as they’ve been able to come to an agreement with the teachers union as it pertains to those students. Many parents of special education students are feeling a range of emotions after getting the news.

"I would say that it’s disappointing but it’s almost predictable," says Cherylynne Crowther, a mother of a special education student who was supposed to return to school this Thursday. She says she didn’t expect it would actually happen, but it was still hard to get the news.

"For parents who aren’t in the know who don’t realize the planning isn’t well done, this must be a dark night."

Crowther says while she’s frustrated and angry, it’s the kids who are really hurting.

"I can’t teach my child I can’t provide all the therapies he needs."

She knows she’s not alone.

"I’m frustrated. I’m frustrated and I’m tired of this back and forth. It’s so disappointing," says Joelle Hammerstad, who has a son in SPS who is in special education. She says the district delaying her son going back by three weeks affects her entire family. "An additional three weeks of not being in the classroom, yeah that has a direct impact on being able to go to my job, even though it’s remote."

She says she and her family are lucky and fortunate, but even so, having a special needs child remote learning while juggling working from home is incredibly challenging.

"We've had some dark times this past year, there's no way around it. I’m not going to sugar coat it."

Hammerstad feels the district and the union are both doing their best, but it doesn’t make the situation any less difficult or frustrating. "In Seattle, we view ourselves as this really progressive city, and then when it comes to educating students with special needs, it just stuns me that we can't manage to get this together."

While disappointment among special education parents seems to be the general consensus, not every parent has the same view on it.

"This is the one time when it feels like the right time to say ‘I know my son’s not getting all he's entitled to at the moment or what he needs, but in the bigger interest of everyone it’s not time to go back yet," says Ronda Stapleton.

Stapleton’s son is on the autism spectrum. She says kids her son’s age with special needs often struggle with safety protocols like masks and hand washing and likely spread germs the easiest. She says it’s tough because she also agrees with parents who say they struggle the most with remote learning.

"I see how it’s affecting their social and developmental needs and that is super hard. But at the same time, I know how germy they are."

Stapleton says she is glad the teachers have fought for more time before returning to in-person. She says when they feel safe coming back, she’ll feel safe.

"As a special needs parent you fight constantly for your kid and I think it very easy to become solely focused on what your child is being denied, but I think at the moment the bigger focus is what everyone is being denied, which is safety."