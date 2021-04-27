"I’m never going to be able to hug him and hold him," Mom wants answers after son killed in hit and run crash

Pierce county investigators are asking for your assistance to help give a mom closure after her son was killed in a hit and run crash.

It happened on the 7700 block of Portland Avenue East in Tacoma. A car driving along the road smashed into 29-year-old Joshua Perry and kept going.

Pierce County Sheriff’s officials say when they got on scene the suspect’s car was gone, and nobody saw the initial crash.

"It’s really important for someone to come forward and help us we need to find out who did this; One, to hold them accountable, but two, to give the family some closure and let them know what happened that night," said Sergeant Darren Moss with the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Jani Mitchell says she can’t believe her son is gone.

"I have to remind myself that he is never going to be found on the street again. I’m never going to be able to hug him and hold him," she said.

Mitchell says her son had a tough life. He struggled with addiction. She says Perry was living in an encampment near the road where he was hit.

She says what is hardest is she always believed her son would get back on his feet, but now that will never happen.

"I don’t get to watch him become a different person again, the one I know he was capable of being, the one he could have gotten to if he had been given a chance. Somebody took that from me when they hit him. Somebody took him from my grandkids; my granddaughter and my grandson are never going to know what their daddy is," she said.

Moss says there have been 30 hit and runs in Pierce County just in the month of April, but this incident is the first fatal one this year.

If you have information, or know anything that can help identify the suspect, use the P3 Tips app on your smart phone that you can download for free to submit the information to Crime Stopper of Tacoma-Pierce County, or call the hot line at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477). It’s anonymous and you’ll get a cash reward of up to $1,000 if your tip helps lead to an arrest.