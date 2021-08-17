'I'm excited. I'm very stoked on it!' motocross racer says after detectives recover stolen Yamaha

It took more than two years but a motocross racer who was devastated after having both of his dirtbikes stolen in Tacoma got some good news this week.

The Puget Sound Auto Theft Task Force recently recovered Henry Orkney's stolen Yamaha YZ 250-F.

Detectives say it had been sold several times through Facebook marketplace. The most recent owner who returned the motorcycle after getting a call from detectives is out the $4,000 he paid for it.

The Yamaha and a $9000 Huskavarna 350 were stolen in March of 2019 along with gear and Orkney's van from in front of a home on S. 50th. The van was later recovered.

Stolen Huskavarna 350 with JMC Motorsports graphics still missing

Surveillance video showed the suspect unloading thousands of dollars worth of gear from Orkney's van in the middle of the night. Detectives are still working to identify him.

Detectives seek ID of suspect who stole van and motorcycles in Tacoma

Orkney lives in San Diego now so his dad picked up his motorcycle from Auburn Valley Towing on Monday. Staff cleaned it up and kept in storage for free until Mel Orkney could come and get it.

"We're ecstatic. It's been a long time. You kind of write something off that's been gone for two years and the detectives didn't let it go. They worked hard and long and new right how to do it," he said.

Mel plans to put new tires on it and to send it to his son. Henry says the thief took away his chance to qualify for an amateur national competition. The following year, he broke his back while racing a replacement bike and then his ankle. The recovery of his stolen Yamaha means a lot to him emotionally.

"I'm excited. I'm very stoked on it. I can't wait to ride it. I'm very grateful for you and the Puget Sound Auto Task Force and I'm blessed that I got it back."

He would love to find his other motorcycle and gear as well.

Detectives recommend that victims check buy\sell apps weekly as well as Facebook marketplace anytime a vehicle is stolen. If you see your stolen car, truck or motorcycle, report it to police right away.

If you can identify the suspect who stole Orkney's van and motorcycles, please submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers of Tacoma-Pierce County. You can text the information through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

It is anonymous and there is a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

WATCH LIVE: Q13 News

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram