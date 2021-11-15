‘If I yelled at you, I’m sorry, but you probably needed it’; Everson reels from historic flooding

article

Everson Mayor John Perry said the city is working to restore power outages and water treatment as they handle historic flooding.

Perry issued a statement Monday evening, following a long weekend of flooding in Skagit County.

READ MORE: Deputies help evacuate stranded residents in parts of Whatcom County

At its peak, Perry said the flooding exceeded anything the city had seen since 1990. It is unknown how many homes and businesses were affected by the rising water, but Perry said it is a significant amount.

Besides that, the city is working with Puget Sound Energy to restore power, and their waste water treatment plant were overtopped, meaning toilets may not flush and bathtubs will not drain.

"We have rescued numerous stranded motorists. All of these were because of people didn't abide by the road closed signs. I spent most of today trying to stop people from driving down main street and getting swept away," said Perry. "It was really frustrating. If I yelled at you, I'm sorry, but you probably needed it."

As for families displaced from their homes, the city is coordinating with Red Cross to provide temporary shelter.

"Thank you to all that helped. It is truly appreciated," said Perry. "One of the great things about our small community is how they band together during difficult times."

RELATED: Heed the 'road closed' signs: Flooding sweeps full Greyhound bus into a ditch

READ MORE: Rural Skagit communities slammed by floods

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

WATCH LIVE: FOX 13 News