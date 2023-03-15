Idaho to cover $1M in U of I security costs after Moscow murders

Idaho lawmakers approved $1 million to cover the costs of security, counseling and a vigil at the University of Idaho, months after the murder of four students shook the community.

The Idaho Statesman reports the Legislature approved an additional $1 million in state funds, which will pair with another $1 million from Gov. Brad Little's emergency fund. Funds will support Idaho State Police services, increased security, shuttles, counseling, media consulting, a vigil and a security review.

According to the Statesman, some conservative Republicans like Moscow's Sen. Dan Foreman, opposed the additional funding for security, but did not respond for comment about why.

On Nov. 13, 2022, 28-year-old WSU alum Bryan Kohberger is accused of entering a home on King Road, just off the edge of the University of Idaho campus, around 4 a.m. He is accused of killing four University of Idaho students—Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin. The four were found stabbed to death in the house, which officials have now decided to demolish.

Detectives are still gathering evidence, working to determine who of the four victims was the primary target.