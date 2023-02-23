Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger had photos of victim on phone weeks after massacre: report

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger, a 28-year-old criminology Ph.D. student, reportedly had pictures of one of the women he is accused of killing on his phone when police arrested him more than a month and a half after the attacks.

Shortly after the Nov. 13, 2022, slayings, the case made national headlines, news coverage exploded and tens of thousands of social media sleuths flocked to Facebook, Reddit and other outlets to discuss every detail.

Pennsylvania police arrested Kohberger at his parents' house in the Poconos Mountains on Dec. 30.

When they took his phone, they allegedly found multiple pictures of one of the four victims, who were all 20 or 21 years old, according to People.

RELATED: Prosecutor says victim's family 'potential witnesses' as defense opposes gag order appeal

By the time of Kohberger's arrest, pictures of Madison Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin were ubiquitous – and People's unnamed source reportedly did not specify whether the pictures had been taken by the suspect, when they had been taken, or if they were ripped off social media.

The victims of the Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves) Expand

"He had more than one picture of her," the source told the magazine. "It was clear that he was paying attention to her."'

RELATED: Bryan Kohberger's arrest resurrects cold cases in region

Police have alleged in court filings that Kohberger stalked the King Road home where the murders took place at least a dozen times prior to the late-night stabbings and returned once again hours after the deed.

But the six-bedroom rental home, just steps off campus, was also known among University of Idaho students as a party house, with dozens of people coming and going on a given weekend.

RELATED: Bryan Kohberger prosecutor files new documents in secretive proceedings

Kohberger was attending Washington State University, roughly 7 miles away.

"His lawyer will just say he’s a true crime fan," said Joseph Giacalone, a retired NYPD sergeant and professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

He said the pictures would be a "nothing burger" unless prosecutors can prove when he downloaded them.

RELATED: How does criminology student leave crime scene with blood-dripping knife?

The case is subject to a gag order – which itself is currently being challenged by a coalition of media organizations and the attorney for Goncalves' family.

A Moscow police spokesman said he could not comment at all due to the order.

RELATED: WSU responds to report Bryan Kohberger was fired

Kohberger is being held without bail at the Latah County Jail in Moscow, Idaho.

He is due back in court on June 26 and could face the death penalty if convicted on any one of the four counts of first-degree murder he faces. He is also charged with felony burglary.

Get more from FOX News.