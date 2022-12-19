Idaho murders: Lawyer for victim's family says police may be in 'over their heads'

A lawyer for the shattered family of Idaho murder victim Kaylee Goncalves said police may need to consider handing over the probe to a more experienced agency.

"If they’re not capable of handling a quadruple murder, if they are in over their heads, then acknowledge that and turn the investigation over to someone who is more versed in handling these matters," Shanon Gray, who represents the Goncalves family, told Fox News Digital.

But Gray added that the family is hopeful that the Moscow Police Department, with help from the FBI and the Idaho State Police, are thoroughly probing the baffling killings of four University of Idaho students.

"We're hoping they're doing the investigation properly and are optimistic about that," Gray added. "We support the Moscow Police Department."

Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Ethan Chapin, 20, and Xana Kernodle, 20, were stabbed to death Nov. 13 between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. inside a rental home near campus.

Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21, along with the women's two other roommates in Kaylee Goncalves' final Instagram post, shared the day before the slayings. (@kayleegoncalves/Instagram)

Kaylee's father, Steve Goncalves, previously told Fox News Digital that the family had hired Gray over concerns that local police were out of their depth in handling the complex murders.

The Goncalves family had a meeting with police and the Latah County prosecutor last week to discuss their frustrations and implore officials to communicate better with the victims' families, according to Gray.

"As of right now the daily updates [from police] are that they have no new information for the family," Gray added.

The attorney said the family is overwhelmed by the loss of their daughter.

"They're not doing well," he said. "They're just trying to do what they can to help out the investigation but also holding investigators accountable."

The families of Kaylee Goncalves and Mogen, who were best friends, are holding a celebration of life for the student Dec. 30 at Lake City Church in Coeur d'Alene at 3 p.m.

The commemoration, which is open to the public, will focus on family and friends sharing "happy stories" and remembering "how amazing those girls were," Gray added.

Meanwhile, the Moscow Police Department announced in a press release that more FBI agents have been assigned to the unsolved case since last week.

Authorities haven't publicly named a suspect, and the fixed-blade knife they believe was used in the attack hasn't been recovered.

Authorities are asking the public to call in tips at 208-883-7180, email tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or submit digital media here.

