Idaho college murders: Slain student's father says she had stalker

By Rebecca Rosenberg
Published 
MOSCOW, Idaho - Slain University of Idaho student Kaylee Goncalves told her father she had a stalker, but police have not been able to identify the person, according to a new report.

Goncalves, 21, and three friends Ethan Chapin, 20; Xana Kernodle, 20; and Madison Mogen, 21, were stabbed to death in the early morning hours of Nov. 13 at a rental home in Moscow, just yards from campus.

"Did [Kaylee] ever talk to you about a potential stalker or somebody that made her uncomfortable?" ABC News reporter Kayna Whitworth asked Kaylee's father, Steven Goncalves, in an interview.

"She did," he replied. Police previously said they had thoroughly probed reports from family and friends that Kaylee had a stalker.

A split photo showing the crime scene and the victims, including University of Idaho students Ethan Chapin, 20, Xana Kernodle, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21. (Angela Palermo/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images/Inst

"Investigators have looked extensively into information they received about Kayle Goncalves having a stalker," the Moscow Police Department said in a Nov. 22 press release. "They have pursued hundreds of pieces of information related to this topic and have not been able to verify or identify a stalker."

Police have repeatedly said that the murders were an "isolated, targeted incident," but have not disclosed which of the four victims were the target or why.

"Do you think Kaylee was specifically targeted?" Whitworth asked Goncalves. 

The home where four University of Idaho students were murdered Nov. 13. (Derek Shook for Fox News Digital)

"It’s a fear of mine," he replied. "It’s a fear that when you have something like this happen the last thing you want to do is hurt the other family, and you don’t want to have any kind of responsibility for those people to feel like they were just casualties."

The shattered father said he saw his daughter shortly before the grisly slayings. "Kaylee was just home, and she was talking about her car and she was pretty excited," he said.

The young woman, who was set to graduate in December, had just bought a Range Rover, which was seen Tuesday night covered in snow while being towed from the King Road crime scene along with four other cars.

The victims of Nov. 13 University of Idaho massacre. (Instagram @xanakernodle / @maddiemogen / @kayleegoncalves)

Police said the vehicles would be stored and processed for evidence. Kaylee, of Rathdrum, Idaho, had secured a marketing job in Austin, Texas, and planned to move there after graduating.

More than two weeks have passed since the quadruple homicide, and police said they have not zeroed in on a suspect or motive. 

"I haven't earned the ability to grieve the way that I want to grieve," Goncalves said. "I want to be able to have justice first."

Goncalves plans to speak at a candlelight vigil Wednesday evening.

Tips can be submitted via phone at 208-883-7180, email at tipline@ci.moscow.id.us or through the digital submission site here.

This story initially appeared on FOX News.