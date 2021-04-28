ID needed of suspects seen using credit cards stolen in car prowl near Auburn

King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for your help to identify a couple that used a victim's stolen credit card at Walmart on S 314th St in Federal Way on April 24th to purchase items including Gatorade, essential oils, and $100 worth of gift cards. Another stolen credit card was used at Target near the Federal Way Commons.

"We just want to remind folks, please don't leave anything valuable in your car: Garage door openers, wallets, anything that has your identity or credit cards associated with them. We want to make sure that we don't give thieves any opportunity. We're asking folks to take a look at these two photos. We've got a white male and a white female there. We ask anyone who's able to identify them to submit tips via the P3 Tips app," said Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff's Office.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Total charges added up to almost $800. They were driving a silver box type station wagon believed to be a Volvo. The video was not clear enough to see the license plate number. The victim's credit/debit cards, driver's license and cash were in a wallet stolen from a car near Auburn after it was accidentally left inside the vehicle.

