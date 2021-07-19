ID needed of suspect who groped vulnerable woman in grocery store

King County Sheriff’s detectives are asking for your help to identify this suspect who stalked and groped a vulnerable woman in the Fairwood Safeway store near Renton.

She suffers from a Traumatic Brain Injury and has Type 1 Diabetes which has resulted in poor balance. He had no grocery cart or basket. He followed her and eventually asked her if she liked a particular type of deodorant. She told him she preferred a different brand.

He then came up behind her and grabbed her breast with his hand and said something like "that’s nice". The victim turned and yelled at him, then went to the front of the store to alert staff and call her husband. The suspect immediately walked away and left the store.

She described the suspect as eastern Indian. The sexual assault occurred on March 15th and detectives have been unable to ID him so they are hoping somebody recognizes him. They believe he may have more victims.

If you know his name or where deputies can find him, Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay you a cash reward of up to $1,000. Text the info through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also submit tips at P3Tips.com.

