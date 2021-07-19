ID needed of bank robbery suspect in Capitol Hill

Seattle Police detectives in the Robbery Unit are asking for your help to identify this bank robber.

On June 29th at approximately 9:48 a.m., the suspect walked into the CHASE Bank located inside the QFC at 1429 Broadway and displayed a note stating, "Gimme All The 100’s and 50’s No Dye Packs, I Have A Gun So Return The Letter As Well."

The suspect implied a gun in his left coat pocket. The teller gave him cash and he left.

He is described as white, 30’s, with shaggy brown hair possibly cut short on one side.

He was wearing a heavy gray parka, gray pants, and gloves. He fled on foot and no vehicle was seen.

If you know his name, submit an anonymous tip to Puget Sound Crime Stoppers for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the information through the P3 Tips app on your cellphone. You can also submit tips at P3Tips.com.

Stay connected with Q13 News on all platforms:

Advertisement

DOWNLOAD: Q13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: Q13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: Q13 FOX on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram