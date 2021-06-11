ID needed of ATM theft suspects described as 'quick and well-planned'

Mount Vernon Police are asking for your help to ID a trio of crooks who broke into an ATM on May 31st.

Surveillance video shows the suspects in a truck stolen in Marysville. Detectives say they attached a tow chain to the ATM and ripped the front end off of the machine. Then, they used pry bars to access the trays of cash.

They set off an alarm inside the ATM but were gone when officers arrived. It’s believed they unsuccessfully attempted a similar ATM theft in Bothell three days earlier.



"We would very much like to identify them. We know that they’ve been involved in other incidents around the Puget Sound area or at least, similar crimes have occurred using the same method," said Lt. Greg Booth.



Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will you a cash reward of up to $1,000 per suspect if you can identify them. You will remain anonymous. You will never be asked to give your name. Text their names along with any photos of them that you have through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). You can also go to the P3 tips website.

