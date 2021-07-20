ID needed of arson suspect who set ATM on fire in Woodinville

King County Sheriff's detectives are asking for the public's help to identify an arson suspect who set an ATM on fire at WaFd Bank on NE 175 St in Woodinville on June 24.

Bank surveillance video shows the suspect approach the ATM at 3:42 a.m. and begin to tamper with it.

"What detectives believe with our fire investigation unit is that he’s trying to access where the check deposits go. What we suspect is that he leaves, thinks that maybe his picture has been captured by cameras that are in the ATM so he comes back and that’s when he sets it on fire," said Sgt. Tim Meyer with the King County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators believe he used a pocket lighter to start the fire. The video shows a reflection of a flame then the smoke starts. The suspect watches for a moment and then leaves as the smoke continues to get thicker.

"There’s about $10,000 in damage to that machine. In the state of Washington, Arson is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in jail. You add in tampering with the ATM and we potentially have a second crime," said Sgt. Meyer. "If you start one fire, maybe you will start others so that’s why it’s important to get him into custody," he added.

Detectives describe the suspect as black, in his 20's with a shaved head.

Advertisement

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the case. If you can identify the suspect, please text the info and any photos of him by using the P3 Tips App that you can download to your cell phone for free. You can also submit tips and photos at www.P3Tips.com or call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).