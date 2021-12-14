Icy road conditions cause dozens of crashes in Pierce, Thurston counties

article

There were dozens of crashes Tuesday morning due to wet, snowy and icy roads in Pierce and Thurston counties.

Trooper Robert Reyer tweeted that Washington State Patrol troopers responded to nearly 100 collisions in the morning after overnight temperatures below freezing created dangerous driving conditions in those two counties.

After 9 a.m. Tuesday, Reyer said there were 63 crashes in Pierce County and 32 in Thurston County.

According to the Washington State Department of Tacoma, there were several crashes between Lacey and Tacoma on I-5, SR 510 and SR 16.

Reyer said drivers should be extra careful on SR 507 and SR 510.

Crews with WSDOT pre-treated roadways for ice/snow and clearing conditions overnight.

Watch FOX 13 Seattle for the latest news:

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 13 Seattle app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Stay connected with FOX 13 News on all platforms:

DOWNLOAD: FOX 13 News and Weather Apps

WATCH: FOX 13 News Live

SUBSCRIBE: FOX 13 on YouTube

DAILY BRIEF: Sign Up For Our Newsletter

FOLLOW: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram