'I will never forget it:' Community provides free Thanksgiving meal to Everson flood victims

On Thursday, the people of Everson came together to provide food and community to the victims of flood destruction.

After historic flooding tore through Whatcom County, many people are forced to celebrate Thanksgiving not the way they planned, or not able to celebrate the holiday at all.

"Helping them realize that there is going to be a light at the end of the tunnel," said Karley Stremler

Stremler helped organize a massive community event, where volunteers prepared a Thanksgiving meal and served people who were impacted by flooding.

The event took place at the Smokestack Diner from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and fed hundreds of people for free.

"There is so much more than just food that is happening today," said Kari Gardner, owner of the Smokestack Diner.

For people like Scott McLennan, and his family, it gave them something to be thankful for, in a time that has been challenging.

"People have come together. It’s quite a community. Truly. People willing to help. They come from all around, even from Bellingham, and they’re just out here. It’s really heartwarming," he said.

McLennan says his home was damaged in the flooding. He says he will always remember the kindness of his community taking the time to provide a meal for families like his on Thanksgiving.

As well as feeding the community on-site, drivers delivered meals to people around the area working on their homes, who did not have time to eat at the diner.

Organizers also offered socks and other resources for those impacted by the floods.

