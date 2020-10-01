“I will hug you Steven. I will cry with you': Murder victim's mother pleads with suspect to surrender

Homicide detectives are asking for the public’s help to find 37-year-old Steven J. Goble-Abrahamson.

King County Prosecutors have charged Abrahamson with Murder 2nd Degree and issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest. Bail will be set at $2 million once he is in custody.

Abrahamson is accused of running down 34-year-old Derrick LeComb in his maroon Ford Crown Victoria at a high rate of speed following an argument in West Seattle on August 24th.

LeComb was thrown into the greenbelt in the 6500 block of 25th Ave SW and died from his head wounds and other injuries. Detectives say Abrahamson fled without ever stopping to check on LeComb or call for help.

His vehicle was found three days later abandoned near 14th Ave SW and SW Thistle St in West Seattle. It had significant damage to the right front portion of the vehicle and blood on the windshield. The passenger side mirror housing was also missing. It matched the one found at the crime scene.

LeComb’s mother says Abrahamson and her son were like brothers.

"I think I was more angry when I thought it was somebody else. Now, I'm more hurt,” said Debra LeComb.

She is urging Abrahamson to surrender.

“I truly believe that you are sorry for what you did Steven. If you would just come to me, I'll help you. I love you Steven, and I love Derrick, and this hurts so much,” said LeComb.

Her son’s burial is planned for Wednesday. It was delayed because of Covid-19.

LeComb says her son loved his family and would always keep them laughing. He leaves behind a wife, who is devastated right now.

“His wife asked that we could catch him before we have to put Derrick in the ground,” said LeComb.

Abrahamson is 5’07, 150 lbs with a thin build. He may be in West Seattle or in the Spokane area where he has family.

“Steven, please, just turn yourself in, put an end to all this stress for you, for your family, for me and our family,” pleaded LeComb, who is urging him to contact his family and to get in touch with her.

“I will hug you Steven. I will cry with you,” said LeComb.

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound is offering a $1,000 cash reward to anyone who can tell Seattle Police where to locate Abrahamson.

“We're looking for a guy that's probably pretty sad, probably very remorseful. He's scared. If you're running this guy around, you could be charged as an accomplice or as someone helping to evade the police,” said Ret. Det. Myrle Carner with Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound.

Abrahamson may be with a woman. If you spot him, please call 911 and then immediately submit a tip to Crime Stoppers so you can be eligible for the cash reward.

If you know where he is staying or how to find him, call 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or text the information anonymously through the P3 Tips App on your cell phone. It’s free to download. You can also submit tips at www.P3Tips.com.