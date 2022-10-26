'I thought I was going to die': Man says he was robbed at gunpoint after offering help; suspects sought

A man living in East Renton Highlands said two men wearing orange construction vests robbed him at gunpoint at his home and then left him wrapped in zip-ties.

The victim said he only wanted to be identified by his first name because he is afraid the robbers may come back.

Steve told FOX 13 that two men knocked on his door on Friday asking for help.

"They asked for some waters because their car was overheating," said Steve.

After giving them water, Steve said the men drove away but then came back and parked their white Chevy sedan in his driveway.

"Then they come in, [and a] guy sat down and cocked back a 9 millimeter," said Steve.

He said these men put a gun to his head and made him walk through each room until they stole six guitars, two empty safes and ripped out his home surveillance system.

Steve said they then zip-tied his arms and legs and left him on the floor.

He eventually escaped across the street where a neighbor waited with him until law enforcement arrived.

The King County Sheriff's Office says this is an open and active investigation.

If you have any information on the incident or suspects, you can leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers through the P3 Tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS. You can get a cash reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to an arrest.