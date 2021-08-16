'I shouldn't have to look down at my grandson in a coffin:' Family pleads for answers in teen's murder

The family of a 15-year-old boy is desperate for answers after he was shot in broad daylight on his way home from work.

The teenage boy was one of the three victims of a shooting near a SeaTac bus stop on Aug. 12. His family is praying someone will do the right thing and shed light on this unimaginable situation.

"I shouldn't have to look down at my grandson in a coffin, my kids and my grandkids should have to look down in a coffin at me," said James Solomon, Reggie Besiz’s grandfather.

Reggie’s grandparents are still in disbelief they’ll never see him again.

"My baby was literally murdered," said Vendetta Battle, Reggie’s grandmother.

Battle said she raised her grandson since he was just two weeks old. She said the 15-year-old loved video games, football, and cars. He was also very responsible for his age, making the commute by bus every day from Federal Way to Seattle, where he worked with the parks and recreation department.

"He was by himself, he was getting off work and he'd just texted me and was like ‘I’m on my way home, mom.’"

Around 6 p.m. that Thursday, shots were fired at the RapidRide bus stop in SeaTac. Reggie and two other men, who were strangers to him, were also shot. The other two men survived, but Reggie didn’t make it.

"I just want to know why — why would someone do that to a 15-year-old kid?" said Solomon.

"We want to know was the bullets meant for Reggie or was Reggie just an innocent bystander at the wrong place at the wrong time," said Battle.

His grandparents expressed how the lack of answers only makes it harder to process.

"I just want to know why and that the madness gotta stop. We talking grandbabies now, we ain’t talking about our kids, we're talking grandbabies," said Solomon.

"Who would take a grandbaby? That is my lifeline, he's the one that gets to carry on the generation that me and his grandmother made."

Reggie’s grandfather James Solomon makes a plea to the community: "I’m asking you Seattle, I’ve been here for 50 years a lot of you know me. If you know anything, why my grandson was murdered the way he was murdered, please come forward and give me and his grandmother closure."

If you have any information on Reggie’s murder you could be eligible for a $1,000 cash reward and can remain completely anonymous through crime stoppers. You can submit your tip using the P3 tips app or by calling 1-800-222-TIPS.

