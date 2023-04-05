'I just want my baby back:' Mom of 20-year-old killed in Tacoma wrong-way crash wants change

A mother is speaking out after her son was killed by a wrong-way driver allegedly under the influence earlier this week.

On April 2, investigators said 37-year-old Gregory Steele drove his truck the wrong way on I-5 in Tacoma crashing into 20-year-old Levi Moser, killing him and his friend.

Steele now faces charges of vehicular homicide and vehicular assault-DUI.

"I just want my baby back," said Cara Swanson, Moser’s mother.

She told FOX 13 News that she had just spoken to her son before the deadly crash.

"He was a protector of anybody and everything. He didn’t even care if he knew you, he would do anything for anybody," she said.

Moser was 20 years old when he died. Swanson said she had her son when she was younger, and she felt like they grew up together.

Moser was also an older brother. Swanson said her daughter is heartbroken.

"Levi was a good person, truly. He was such a beautiful person down to his soul," she said.

This deadly crash is the second similar incident in just a few weeks: Seattle Police said on March 22, a man drove his truck the wrong way on the West Seattle Bridge.

The wrong-way driver hit a car with two 18-year-olds inside who were students at Snohomish High School. Both of the 18-year-olds died in the crash.

The driver in the crash is under suspicion of DUI and is still in the hospital, according to the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

In 2023, there have been 17 deadly crashes involving alcohol statewide, according to Washington State Patrol numbers.

"I don’t know how to shed more light on this to stop this from happening," said Swanson.

She said her son’s death should have never happened, and no parent should ever have to deal with the reality her family now faces.

The family is raising money through a GoFundMe to help with the costs of Levi’s funeral.