'I just lost a part of me:' Tacoma family wants answers after father of 3 killed

A family wants answers after a father of three little girls was shot and killed in Tacoma earlier this month, and no one is in custody for the crime.

Tacoma Police report that officers responded to a shooting near Pacific Avenue and 88th Street Friday, April 8 at around 9 p.m.

Police say they found an unresponsive man when they arrived. They tried to save his life, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident is under investigation as a homicide.

"I am at a loss. I have no answers as to why this happened," said Crystal Clark.

Clark says it was her son, 30-year-old Brian Roberts, killed that night. She tells FOX 13 News that she spoke to him just hours before, with no way to know the tragedy that would happen that night.

"He called me on my way home from work, and he said he was going to be home in a little while. And I said I was going to make dinner, and I told him what I was going to make, and he said, ‘I love you, and I’ll see you when I get home,’ and that’s the last thing I heard from him," she said.

It has been more than two weeks since the tragic shooting, and Clark says she, her children, and Roberts’ children are left waiting for answers.

"It feels like I just lost a part of me. Like, someone just came up to me and stole a huge part of me that I can’t get back. And I’ll never be able to, like, live life the same way I probably would have. It just hurts that someone would have done that," said 12-year-old Aleenah Roberts, the oldest of Brian Roberts' three daughters.

She and her grandmother say they are sharing Brian’s story because they want closure.

"I want answers, I want to know why this is happening, and I want the person caught for this," said Clark.

Tacoma Police have not released suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911.