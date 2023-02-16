'I guess that's karma': Victim of hit-and-run caught loading stolen items onto his bike

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) shared a tongue-in-cheek story on Twitter about an unusual hit-and-run crash on Thursday.

According to the KCSO, dispatch received a 911 call about a driver who fled the scene after crashing into a man on a bicycle.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they interviewed the victim, and learned he had been loading stolen merchandise onto his bike the moment he got hit.

After asking about the stolen items, deputies say he replied, "I guess that's karma."

Those who watch ‘The Office’ are likely familiar with the GIF that the KCSO attached to their Tweet. In a way, the classic "Jim Halpert Face" was used to sarcastically justify the victim-turned-suspect's statement.

Another neighboring agency kept the joke alive with their response to the Tweet.

RELATED: Police respond to dog attacks, shots fired, gunshot injury, burglary in First Hill apartment

South Kitsap Fire and Rescue replied with a GIF of well-known astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson saying, "Who would have thought?"

Further information about where the incident took place, what the suspect stole, if he was charged, if he was injured, or if deputies are searching for the hit-and-run driver, are limited at this time.