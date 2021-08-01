'I didn’t want to believe it:' Friend of shooting victim recounts violent night out in Seattle

Family and friends of Anthony Summers, 26, are opening up about the young man who was fatally shot in Seattle’s Pioneer Square neighborhood last weekend.

"People, in general, gravitated towards Anthony," said cousin Antwan Summers. "We talked about a lot of stuff. Life, music so that’s what I’m going to miss because I can’t pick up the phone and call him. Hug your kids and family members tighter. Say I love you in every phone call."

Antwan said Anthony was talented and driven, and was dedicated to his music as a hip hop artist known as "A1 Swervo."

Darius Terry has been a friend of Anthony’s since middle school and said their plan is to carry on his love for music and life.

"His family, his close friends, that’s one of the things that we definitely have to make sure it gets taken care of," said Terry. "The love that he put into us and put into this world, we all have to replicate it."

Anthony was at Stage Nightclub on the night of July 24 with a group of people including his friend Vern Thomas.

"I heard the gunshot fire right off my ear because it was that close. I kind of make my way towards the club slowly. I see one person already in the alley laying there surrounded by his group of people and seeing what happens, so I’m calling Anthony another 5 to 10 times," said Thomas. "I look across the street and it’s Anthony laying right there on the end. I didn’t want to believe it. My first time going out again is going to be my last time."

Seattle Police said five people were shot in the early morning hours of July 25 as the nightclubs were closing near Occidental Square.

Q13 News interviewed loved ones of Dante King, 22, who died from gunshot injuries that night.

The shooting in Pioneer Square was one of several over that weekend. The Mayor said it was the most violent weekend in Seattle in recent history.

"For me and just anybody that’s listening, I wouldn’t recommend going to that club again because that club, just for me personally, I feel like that club just rips away people from their homes," said Thomas. "It’s taken too many people away from their families, that they’re not going to see their loved ones, whoever it may be, again."

Seattle Police had additional units in Belltown, Pioneer Square and the downtown core from patrol, DUI enforcement and gun violence reduction focused on the busy nightlife districts starting this weekend.

Anthony’s family has created a gofundme to help cover funeral expenses.