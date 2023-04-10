I-90 West reduced to one lane near Issaquah for several days while crews repair bridge decks
ISSAQUAH, Wash. - A portion of westbound Interstate 90 will be reduced to one lane from Preston to Issaquah for several days this week.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), I-90 West will be just one lane while crews complete some major bridge deck repairs.
The lane reduction is from 10 a.m. Monday, April 10 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 12.
WSDOT is advising drivers to plan ahead and expect delays.