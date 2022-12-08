Expand / Collapse search

I-90 West closed near Cle Elum, East closed at North Bend after multiple spinouts and collisions

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated 7:30AM
I-90 West closed near Cle Elum after multiple semi spinouts and collisions

Westbound I-90 closed Thursday morning after multiple semi crashes and spinouts on the freeway.

CLE ELUM, Wash. - Westbound I-90 closed Thursday morning after multiple semi crashes and spinouts on the freeway. Later in the morning, eastbound lanes closed at North Bend.

I-90 West was closed around 5:00 a.m. near Cle Elum at milepost 85.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), one semi that didn't chain up crashed west of the Snoqualmie Pass summit.

Two other semis crashed east of the pass near milepost 67, troopers said.

It was unclear when westbound lanes would reopen.

Troopers said shortly after 7:00 a.m. that eastbound I-90 was also closed due to collisions.

It was snowing, hard at times, on Snoqualmie Pass with icy conditions on I-90. Traction tires were required and chains required for semis.

The closure comes just a day after a pileup involving more than 30 vehicles forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 90 Wednesday near Kittitas.

Eastbound I-90 re-opens near Kittitas exit after 30-vehicle pileup
Eastbound I-90 re-opens near Kittitas exit after 30-vehicle pileup

Nearly 10 hours after the closure, WSDOT announced that eastbound I-90 re-opened at Kittitas. Travelers should be cautious of dense fog in that area.

Three people suffered non life-threatening injuries. Eastbound lanes were closed for about ten hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.