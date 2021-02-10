Expand / Collapse search

I-90 West closed at Snoqualmie Pass after 2 military vehicles crash

By Q13 News Staff
Published 
Traffic
Q13 FOX

Part of westbound I-90 near East Snoqualmie Summit closed due to vehicle rollovers

WB of I-90 will be closed after military convoy vehicles rolled over on Wednesday.

EASTON, Wash. - A portion of Snoqualmie Pass will be closed for at least two hours as crews work to clear a rollover of military convoy vehicles.

The westbound lanes will be closed at the summit near Easton, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP). 

WSP said two vehicles rolled over due to brake failure. 

No one was injured, according to WSP.

Seek alternative routes, if possible.

This is a developing story.

Q13 News will have updates as they become available. 