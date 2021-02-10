I-90 West closed at Snoqualmie Pass after 2 military vehicles crash

A portion of Snoqualmie Pass will be closed for at least two hours as crews work to clear a rollover of military convoy vehicles.

The westbound lanes will be closed at the summit near Easton, according to Washington State Patrol (WSP).

WSP said two vehicles rolled over due to brake failure.

No one was injured, according to WSP.

Seek alternative routes, if possible.

This is a developing story.

