I-90 pileup: 18 cars, 12 semis involved in crash near Ellensburg, expect 10-12 hour closure EB

A pileup involving 30 vehicles forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 90 Wednesday near Ellensburg. Transportation officials expected I-90 east to remain closed for 10-12 hours.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), I-90 East was shut down around 5:30 a.m. near milepost 126, about 16 miles east of Ellensburg.

Temperatures were about 20 degrees at the time of the crash along with ice on the roads and fog.

There were multiple collisions. Troopers told FOX 13 News that a semi driver was taken to the hospital, along with at least two other people for minor injuries.

Tow trucks and aid units were headed to the scene.

One of the trucks spilled a load of apples, troopers said.

Traffic was being diverted at the Kittitas exit (115) onto local roads.

If you're planning to head east from Western Washington, US 2 is an alternative route. Traction tires were advised for Stevens Pass. It was lightly snowing Wednesday morning with some compact snow and ice on the road.

Officials from nearby Grant County were also assisting with the crash in Kittitas County. Expect icy roads and fog on I-90 in Central Washington.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.