I-90 expected to remain closed over Snoqualmie Pass until this afternoon after multiple crashes

Interstate 90 is expected to remain closed both directions over Snoqualmie Pass through at least Thursday afternoon. I-90 is closed eastbound at North Bend and westbound at Ellensburg.

Authorities said the closure was due to multiple spinouts and collisions, several involving semis, and damage to several sections of concrete barrier on the freeway.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT), one semi that didn't chain up crashed west of the Snoqualmie Pass summit. Two other semis crashed east of the pass near milepost 67, troopers said.

Troopers said shortly after 7:00 a.m. that eastbound I-90 was also closed due to collisions.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m. WSDOT said the closure stretched from milepost 34 North Bend to milepost 106 Ellensburg.

It was snowing, hard at times, on Snoqualmie Pass with icy conditions on I-90.

US 2 was an alternate route, but it was snowing, with compact snow and ice on the roadway at Stevens Pass. Traction Tires are required.

Check our live traffic map here.

The closure comes just a day after a pileup involving more than 30 vehicles forced the closure of eastbound Interstate 90 Wednesday near Kittitas.

Three people suffered non life-threatening injuries. Eastbound lanes were closed for about ten hours.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.