I-90 closed in both directions at Snoqualmie Pass between North Bend and Ellensburg

Road conditions are improving in many areas of western Washington, but the area of Snoqualmie pass is not one of them. After blizzard like conditions, numerous collisions, and severe avalanche danger-the pass has been closed in both directions overnight, leaving many in a pinch.

Though it’s not an ideal situation for truckers or any drivers, officials say closing the pass was necessary for everyone’s safety. This weekend, troopers with the Washington State Patrol responded to 386 traffic collisions. To put that number in perspective, two weekends ago when there wasn’t snow and ice, troopers responded to just 96 crashes.

Crews have been out all day clearing more than a foot of snow, after dealing with 30 inches since Friday. Right now 1-90 is closed between milepost 34 near North Bend and milepost 106 near Ellensburg. Officials say right now there is "extreme avalanche danger."

Officials say they’ll evaluate conditions tomorrow at 8 a.m. and based on the avalanche danger, they’ll decide when to reopen the pass.