Both directions of I-5 shut down in Downtown Seattle after vehicle with propane, oxygen tanks catches fire

Both directions of Interstate 5 is shut down Thursday afternoon in Downtown Seattle after a vehicle with propane and oxygen tanks caught fire and began exploding.

All lanes were closed around 1:30 p.m. between Mercer and State Route 520. It was not immediately clear what caused the fire.

Authorities said there were oxygen and propane tanks on the vehicle which were exploding for at least 30 minutes.

The Washington State Patrol asked drivers to avoid the area as the backup was quickly growing.

It was unclear when the freeway would reopen. Check our live traffic map here.

This is a developing story and will be updated.