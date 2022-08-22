I-5 South closed near Tumwater after semi crashes into bridge columns, killing driver

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Washington State Patrol)

A semi-truck driver was killed after crashing into the support columns of a bridge Monday morning on Interstate 5 near Tumwater.

According to the Washington State Patrol, southbound I-5 was closed just before 8:00 a.m. at milepost 97 near 113th Ave SW.

Troopers said the driver may have suffered a medical emergency as the semi veered off of the road and into the bridge support columns.

The semi was leaking diesel and the overpass needs to be inspected. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Troopers said to avoid the area if possible.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.